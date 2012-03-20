Sony May Triple Ad Spending To Promote Mobile Phones After Buying Out Ericcson AB

March 19 (Bloomberg) — Sony Corp. may triple ad spending this year in markets such as the U.S. to promote its mobile phones after buying out partner Ericsson AB.



“In many key territories we are making two to three times the investment we were able to make in 2011,” said Steve Walker, chief marketing officer at Sony Mobile Communications. Other important markets include the U.K., Germany, Brazil, Russia, India and China, he said.

Sony paid $1.5 billion to take over smartphone maker Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications AB, betting that content integration with televisions and other Sony products will make its handsets stand out against Samsung Electronics Co.’s Galaxy series and Apple Inc.’s iPhone. The division appointed McCann Worldgroup as its global agency, with LBi as its global digital agency and the PHD unit of Omnicom replacing MEC as its global media buyer.

“This marks the return of the Sony brand to mobile after a 10-year absence,” Walker said. “It’s important that we get our share of market growth.” Tokyo-based Sony completed the purchase of the unit last month.

The “Made of Imagination” campaign will include a 60- second television commercial made by director Wes Anderson as well as print, digital, outdoor and retail elements, he said. It will compete with Microsoft Corp. and Nokia Oyj’s international advertising campaign, which is designed to establish brand recognition for Nokia’s Lumia Windows Phones.

