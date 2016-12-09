Sony and Marvel just dropped the new Spider-Man trailer and it looks amazing

Sony and Marvel just debuted the first full trailer for “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and it looks spectacular. The movie stars Tom Holland as the title character, and will be the first “Spider-Man” movie to take place in the same Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Avengers. The movie is set to hit theatres July 7, 2017.

