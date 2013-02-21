Sony Made A Cool New Augmented Reality Campaign

The latest advertising craze is augmented reality (AR) campaigns, so we’re always on the lookout for a cool new use of the medium.



Sony and Naked Communications had a creative approach to sell headphones in Tokyo.

Check out how the “Headphone Music Festival” works:



This is just one of many cool AR campaigns. Check out our list of 15 companies who had cool AR campaigns, including National Geographic, for bringing dinosaurs to life, and Airwalk, for creating an invisible store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.