Sony Loses MPAA Appeal; "Year One" Still Rated "R"

We already reported that the filmmakers behind Sony’s summer comedy Year One were appealing the MPAA’s decision to give their movie an “R” rating. We imagine the studio wanted a more audience-friendly “PG-13.” Unfortunately, today the film’s producer Judd Apatow and director, producer and co-writer Harold Ramis lost their appeal, meaning Year One‘s “R” rating will stand.



Unless you’re Kevin Smith, winning an appeal against the MPAA isn’t easy. And filmmakers who choose to appeal the rating instead of re-editing their film are taking a risk: the decision of the appeals court is final.

Fortunately, R-rated comedies like Judd Apatow’s Knocked Up and Forgetting Sarah Marshall and the Apatow-esque I Love You, Man have been doing quite well at the box office, so we doubt the film’s more restrictive rating will hurt it as much as it would have in the past. Plus, the movie, opening June 19, looks hilarious.

See for yourself. The trailer is embedded below.



