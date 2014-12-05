Thousands Of Leaked Sony Passwords Were Reportedly Kept In A Folder Marked 'Password'

Jonathan Alcorn/Bloomberg via Getty Images Michael Lynton, chief executive officer of Sony Entertainment Inc., speaks at the annual Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.

Hackers leaked more Sony documents Wednesday afternoon, and thousands of “clearly labelled” computer, financial, and social media usernames and passwords were exposed, BuzzFeed News reports.

The exposed Sony passwords were included in a file directory called “Password.” The directory held 139 Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, zip files, and PDFs containing thousands of passwords to Sony Pictures’ internal computers, social media accounts, and web services accounts.

Most of the files are plainly labelled with titles like “password list.xls” or “YouTube login passwords.xlsx,” according to BuzzFeed News’ report.

Besides passwords for the social media accounts of Sony movies like “The Social Network,” the passwords of Sony’s corporate and research services, passwords to servers and data services, Sony’s story department’s passwords for Amazon and FedEx, and even personal passwords for places like Google and American Express that apparently were not related to Sony’s corporate side.

BuzzFeed News notes that most passwords were “simple combinations of obvious nouns and numbers.”

Four of Sony’s upcoming movies were leaked this week, and a cyberattack shut down Sony’s entire computer network.

A spreadsheet that listed Sony’s 17 highest-paid executives and their salaries was also leaked. Leaked documents revealed Hannah Minghella, co-president of production at Sony’s Columbia Pictures division, makes $US800,000 less per year than her male counterpart, Columbia Pictures co-president of production Michael De Luca.

The FBI has launched an investigation into the hacks with Sony’s support.

“The FBI is working with our interagency partners to investigate the recently reported cyber-intrusion at Sony Pictures Entertainment,” the FBI said in an emailed statement to Variety. “The targeting of public and private sector computer networks remains a significant threat, and the FBI will continue to identify, pursue and defeat individuals and groups who pose a threat in cyberspace.”

