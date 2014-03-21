Sony Jumps Into Streaming Content Game With A Superhero Fantasy Crime Drama Series On Playstation

Ethan Miller/Getty/AFP/File Sony Computer Entertainment President and Group CEO Andrew House, executive in charge of Sony Network Entertainment, introduces PlayStation Now at the 2014 International CES on January 7, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Sony’s PlayStation Network has followed online media giants Netflix and Amazon in commissioning its first original drama series, a spokesman said.

“Powers,” based on a comic book of the same name, combines the genres of superhero fantasy, crime noir and police procedural, and is produced by Sony Pictures, he said.

Sony, aiming to compete with its main video games console rival Microsoft’s Xbox Live in offering TV-style programing, has ordered 10 episodes of the show, according to CNN. The PlayStation Network spokesman, Dan Race, gave no further details.

Sony’s new show is described as a one-hour drama “set in a world full of people with superhuman abilities and where all of those powers are just another catalyst for mayhem and murder,” said a company statement.

A detective investigates cases “involving the God-like men and women, referred to as ‘powers,’ who glide through the sky on lightning bolts and fire and who clash above cities in epic battle, oblivious to the mortals below.”

Netflix was the first streaming service to commission its own original shows early last year with political drama “House of Cards,” followed by Amazon with character-driven political sitcom “Alpha House” in November.

Copyright (2014) AFP. All rights reserved.

