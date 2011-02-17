Sony Is Working On An Android PlayStation Tablet

The early design looks promising.

Sony is working on a tablet that will run Android Honeycomb and be fully integrated with PlayStation, Engadget reports.The tablet is called the “S1” and will carry the PlayStation brand, meaning it is likely to be completely dedicated to gaming.



Engadget also says Sony is working on another Honeycomb project, and will reveal those details soon.

Here’s what we know about the S1 so far:

It has a unique curved edge for typing on a flat surface and making it easier to hold for extended periods of time.

It will have a 9.4 inch screen with 1,280 X 800 resolution.

Sony is bringing together teams from its VAIO, PlayStation, and Ericsson groups to design a groundbreaking interface based on Honeycomb. Engadget’s source says it rivals the iPad.

There’s a IR emitter for controlling Sony TVs, front and rear-facing cameras, and a USB port.

The wifi-only version of the S1 will be priced at $599, or $100 more than the cheapest iPad model. It should ship around September.

