Sony Is Planning To Launch A Cable TV Killer For Playstations By The End Of This Year

AP/Junji Kurokawa Sony President and Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Hirai

Sony hopes to launch a cable TV replacement for Playstation, Bravia TV, and tablet computer owners by the end of this year.

Amol Sharma and Shalini Ramachandran just broke the news for The Wall Street Journal.

S0ny is in talks with all the biggest cable channel owners, including Viacom, Disney, Time Warner, and CBS.

In fact, Viacom and Sony have just reached a preliminary agreement. Viacom owns MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Spike BET, and more.

Sony is joining a big group of companies with similar plans, including: Apple, Google, and Intel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.