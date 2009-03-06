Sony: iPhone Gaming Blows

Apple (AAPL) may be increasingly touting its iPod touch and iPhone as a place to play games, but Sony (SNE) execs are contemptuous of Apple’s entry into portable gaming and what they call the iPhone’s “snacking games.”



Sony Computer Entertainment UK MD Ray Maguire, via casualgaming.biz: “The iPhone has the advantage of being a single device and is growing a reasonable installed base, but it doesn’t have the production power that a PSP has. As a specific games machine, the PSP is always going to win out.

“We’re in a great position to take on the interest in these snacking games and produce them at better quality, lower prices, with lower cost of development – that’s a great business model.”

We’d argue the iPhone’s success is about more than “production power.” It’s also about cost and the convenience of having a single combined telephony/gaming device.

It’d be an interesting play if we ever saw Sony release its own combined device — a real “PSP phone,” and not just lame VoiP that’s tethered to wi-fi. But reports indicate when Sony asked engineers at JV Sony Ericsson the idea got shut down.

