Here's The Internal Security Memo The Sony CEO Just Sent Worried Staffers

Sony/’The Interview’ Seth Rogen and James Franco’s ‘The Interview’ is causing lots of controversy in Hollywood.

Sony CEO Michael Lynton sent a company-wide memo to staff on Monday assuring the studio is doing everything it can to protect employees after a series of cyber attacks that revealed their personal information, including Social Security Numbers and addresses.

Lynton, whose $US3 million salary was revealed in one of the leaks by hackers, promises staffers the FBI “have dedicated their senior staff to this global investigation” and that “recognised experts are working on this matter and looking out for our security.”

To reassure employees, the FBI will be visiting Sony’s Culver City studio lot this Wednesday for employee cybersecurity awareness briefings. Additionally, the company will hold an “All Hands” meeting on Friday.

On Monday, a group calling themselves “Guardians of Peace” posted a new message online demanding Sony not release “The Interview,” a buddy comedy about two journalists recruited by the CIA to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The Pyongyang government denounced the film as “undisguised sponsoring of terrorism, as well as an act of war” in a letter to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in June.

Ahead of the film’s December 25th release, Sony has experienced a series of scary cyber attacks.

Read Lynton’s full memo below (via Deadline):

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images Sony Entertainment CEO and Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO Michael Lynton sent a company-wide memo about security measures after cyber attacks.

Hello everyone.

Over the weekend, you should have received my note sharing cyber security expert Kevin Mandia’s thoughts on this unprecedented and highly sophisticated attack on us. I know it is unsettling that we have been the target of such an attack, but I want to assure you all that we have the recognised experts working on this matter and looking out for our security. As you know, the FBI is the lead government agency investigating the cyber-attack on SPE. They have dedicated their senior staff to this global investigation. This morning, our senior leadership team met with the lead investigators, who will keep Sony management informed. In the next day or so, your leadership teams will be arranging in-person meetings where they will share the latest developments. Please use this opportunity to bring up any questions or concerns you have. Additionally, the FBI will be on-hand on Wednesday, December 10, in Culver City for employee cybersecurity awareness briefings. Details on these sessions will be forthcoming. Furthermore, should you have any relevant information related to the investigation, or if you think you may be the victim of an additional personal cybercrime that is related to this attack, the FBI has established a dedicated email that you can contact: [email protected] Finally, on Friday, we will have an “All Hands” meeting on the Lot in order to brief everyone. For those of you not in Culver City, we will make a video of the meeting available to all employees. Details for the “All Hands” meeting will be forthcoming. Thank you again for all of your hard work and resourcefulness at this difficult time.

