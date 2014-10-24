Sony Has Just Made The Most Beautiful Ad Of The Year -- Capturing Bubbles As They Turn Into Ice In Mid-Air

Sony may have just surpassed its much-lauded 2005 “Bouncing Balls” TV ad with a stunning campaign that captures the moment when bubbles freeze in mid-air.

It’s not obvious that bubbles can actually turn into ice as they float in air.

So Sony and its ad agency Adam&EveDDB traveled to Whistler in Canada — where it’s really cold — to film the moments when bubbles develop intricate ice crystals in the freezing-cold air, and settle on the snow.

The team utilized a number of tools, like a special macro lens, cross-polarised lighting (which is usually used for microscopic photograph) to enhance reflections and of course 4k resolution technology (the ad promotes the new Bravia 4K TV range).

And while it might be hard to believe, the team says it used no CGI at all. The video is 100% real. And truly beautiful.

Just watch how the ice crystallizes on this bubble settling on the snow.

And this bubble bursting into thousands of tiny shards.

It kind of reminds us of that video when meteorologist Eric Holthaus turned boiling water into snow.

Here’s the full TV ad.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s the making of.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Bonus: here’s the 2005 Sony Bravia “Bouncing Balls” spot.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.