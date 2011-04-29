Here's Proof That Sony's Android Tablets Will Play PlayStation Games

Following the announcement of Sony’s two new Honeycomb tablets, the company released this sleek video of the two devices.



The images are just renders, but we do get a hint at what the tablets will be able to do. Sony says the S1 and S2 tablets will interact with all your Sony entertainments systems (Bravia TVs, PS3, etc.) for streaming content and games.

The video shows a shot of the S1 running a video game and what appears to be an online media hub more movies and TV shows.

Check out the video:

