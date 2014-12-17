Sony Hackers Threaten To Attack Theatres Showing 'The Interview'

screenshot/’The Interview’ The character who plays North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in Sony Comedy ‘The Interview.’

In the latest in a series of scary cyberattacks, the hackers who have targeted Sony — and who call themselves Guardians of Peace (GOP) — are now threatening Thursday’s New York City

premiere of “The Interview” and theatres in which it will be shown after the movie’s Christmas Day release.

A new message from the GOP on file-sharing services containing links to the latest hacked documents reveals that the group plans a “bitter fate those who seek fun in terror should be doomed to” and recommends “you to keep yourself distant from the places at that time.”

The hackers then chillingly add: “Remember the 11th of September 2001.”

Read the full message below (via BuzzFeed):

Warning We will clearly show it to you at the very time and places “The Interview” be shown, including the premiere, how bitter fate those who seek fun in terror should be doomed to.

Soon all the world will see what an awful movie Sony Pictures Entertainment has made.

The world will be full of fear.

Remember the 11th of September 2001.

We recommend you to keep yourself distant from the places at that time.

(If your house is nearby, you’d better leave.)

Whatever comes in the coming days is called by the greed of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

All the world will denounce the SONY.

Sony/’The Interview’ James Franco and Seth Rogen star in the controversial comedy.

“The Interview,” a James Franco and Seth Rogen comedy about two journalists recruited by the CIA to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was denounced by the Pyongyang government as “undisguised sponsoring of terrorism, as well as an act of war” in a letter to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon all the way back in June.

Since then, the hackers calling themselves Guardians of Peace have attacked Sony Entertainment in a series of hackings ahead of the movie’s Dec. 25 release.

While last week’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Interview” went off without a hitch, it sounds as if the GOP is now threatening an attack on Thursday’s premiere in New York City at Sunshine Cinema on the Lower East Side.

On Monday, Sony decided to scale down its New York premiere.

The GOP also released the promised “Christmas gift” of files. The contents of the files are unknown, but it’s titled “Michael Lynton,” the name of the CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.