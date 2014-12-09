Sony Hackers Expose Celebrity Aliases For Natalie Portman, Tom Hanks, Daniel Craig, And More





Natalie Portman, Tom Hanks, Daniel Craig, and other A-list (and B-list) stars are the latest to feel the effects of Sony’s hackers.

In new documents obtained by Fusion, actors’ aliases they used to protect themselves while working on Sony projects have been revealed to the public.

The documents were leaked by the “Guardians of Peace” hacker group, which earlier today posted a message online demanding that Sony pull “The Interview,” a James Franco and Seth Rogen comedy about about two journalists recruited by the CIA to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Ahead of the film’s December 25th release, Sony has experienced a series of scary cyber attacks.



Check out some of the fake names used by actors below revealed in the latest leak (via Fusion):

Tom Hanks: goes by “Harry Lauder” and “Johnny Madrid” (the former of which was the name of a famous Scottish comedian, and the latter of which may be a reference to a character on Lancer, a 1960s Western series) Tobey Maguire: goes by “Neil Deep” Natalie Portman: goes by “Lauren Brown” Clive Owen: goes by “Robert Fenton” (his wife’s name is Sarah-Jane Fenton) Rob Schneider: goes by “Nazzo Good” (not so good — get it?) Jude Law: goes by “Mr. Perry” Daniel Craig: goes by “Olwen Williams” (an homage to his grandfather, Olwyn Williams) Jessica Alba: goes by “Cash Money”

On Monday, Sony CEO Michael Lynton sent a company-wide memo to staff on Monday assuring the studio is doing everything it can to protect employees after a series of cyber attacks that revealed their personal information, including Social Security Numbers and addresses.



Lynton, whose $US3 million salary was revealed in one of the leaks by hackers, promises staffers the FBI “have dedicated their senior staff to this global investigation” and that “recognised experts are working on this matter and looking out for our security.”

