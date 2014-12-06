Hackers Target Sony Again With Email To Staff Threatening Their Families

REUTERS/Toru Hanai A woman walks past a Sony Corp flat-screen TV at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo January 22, 2009.

Sony staffers, reeling from a devastating hacking scandal, have received threatening emails from self-alleged hackers called the “Guardians of Peace” or GOP, reports USA Today.

Those emails allegedly threaten employees’ families if they don’t support GOP’s goals.

“We understand that some of our employees have received an email claiming to be from GOP,” a Sony spokesperson told USA TODAY. “We are aware of the situation and are working with law enforcement.”

The GOP seems to take issue with Sony Pictures’ corporate practices, including its production of “The Interview,” a forthcoming comedy about the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

An alleged GOP representative told Salted Hash that GOP isn’t a state actor:

“We are an international organisation including famous figures in the politics and society from several nations such as United States, United Kingdom and France. We are not under direction of any state. “Our aim is not at the film The Interview as Sony Pictures suggests. But it is widely reported as if our activity is related to The Interview. This shows how dangerous film The Interview is. The Interview is very dangerous enough to cause a massive hack attack. Sony Pictures produced the film harming the regional peace and security and violating human rights for money. “The news with The Interview fully acquaints us with the crimes of Sony Pictures. Like this, their activity is contrary to our philosophy. We struggle to fight against such greed of Sony Pictures.”

Sony has alleged that the hackers, who leaked celebrity and studio executive salaries, come from North Korea.

North Korea has denied involvement in the attack, which also leaked a number of company’s upcoming films.

Here’s the full (and slightly incoherent) email sent to Sony employees, via Variety:

I am the head of GOP who made you worry.

Removing Sony Pictures on earth is a very tiny work for our group which is a worldwide organisation. And what we have done so far is only a small part of our further plan. It’s your false if you if you think this crisis will be over after some time. All hope will leave you and Sony Pictures will collapse. This situation is only due to Sony Pictures. Sony Pictures is responsible for whatever the result is. Sony Pictues clings to what is good to nobody from the beginning. It’s silly to expect in Sony Pictures to take off us. Sony Pictures makes only useless efforts. One beside you can be our member.

Many things beyond imagination will happen at many places of the world. Our agents find themselves act in necessary places. Please sign your name to object the false of the company at the email address below if you don’t want to suffer damage. If you don’t, not only you but your family will be in danger.

Nobody can prevent us, but the only way is to follow our demand. If you want to prevent us, make your company behave wisely.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.