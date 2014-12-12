Sony Hackers Displayed Another Threatening Message On Employees' Computers

Imgur The original message from the Sony hackers.

The hacking group that broke into the servers of Sony Pictures gave the company another nasty surprise yesterday when they displayed another threat on the screens of employees.

The Wrap spoke to multiple Sony employees who saw the sinister message appear. They said that a message flashed across the screen of multiple computers inside Sony Pictures.

Staff inside Sony were left “disturbed” by the new threat, which reportedly threatened to do more damage.

Sony Pictures only realised it had been hacked when an illustration of a skull appeared on computers screens in the company’s offices.

This new message is concerning because it shows that the Sony hackers still have access to the company’s computer network a full 10 days after the hack was first reported. Sony has previously said that it could take up to three weeks to recover from the intrusion.

Sony offices are taking steps to guard against the hackers. Staff in London were banned from using their computers, or even logging onto Wi-Fi. They have been left using pens and paper to do their jobs because all internet-connected computers are at risk. The only working devices in the office were the handful of Mac computers used to edit movies. They only worked because they weren’t connected to the internet at the time of the hack.

A Sony employee, speaking to Deadline, said “We are down, completely paralysed.” That comment came immediately after the hack when the computer network was down. In recent days, however, Sony Pictures employees have been able to access their email network.

