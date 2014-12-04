Deloitte Managers Made Huge $400,000+ Salaries, Hacked Documents Show

Here’s more fallout from the huge hack at Sony Pictures: leaked salary information for more than 30,000 employees of Deloitte, the New York-based accounting and professional services firm.

So, if you’re curious as to what “director level” employees at a big accounting firm get paid, these leaked documents will give you an idea.

General answer: a lot.

The salary information dates back to 2005, so it’s a safe bet salaries have gone up since then. A senior manager/director for the enterprise risk services unit in Los Angeles earned $US460,000. Dozens of other senior directors in New York, Chicago, and other areas were making over $US400,000. And dozens more were making over $US350,000.

To recap: Sony Pictures is suffering from an unprecedented hack attack in which hackers shut down Sony’s systems and released a whopping 11 terabytes of data grabbed off of various computers.

Deloitte’s information got tangled up in the hack. It was reportedly sitting on the computer of an HR person employed by Sony Pictures who used to work at Deloitte. This person apparently had some of Deloitte’s files saved on that computer, reports tech news site Fusion.

Fusion reporters Kevin Roose and Alexis Madrigal published some of those salaries in a chart:

Other weird things about this hack include talk that it was orchestrated by North Korea in protest of new Seth Rogen and James Franco comedy film by Sony called “The Interview.” The movie is about two men trying to assassinate North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. North Korea had reportedly previously tried to force Sony to stop the release of that film, reports Business Insider’s Pamela Engel.

