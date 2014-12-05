HACKED: Sylvester Stallone's Social Security Number

The fallout from the Sony Pictures hack just keeps getting worse.

In addition to salary data for Sony execs and accounting managers at Deloitte, the hack included more than 47,000 Social Security Numbers reports the Wall Street Journal.

Some of the numbers belong to celebrities like Sylvester Stallone and Judd Apatow, but most of the numbers belong to current and former Sony employees.

Once criminals get their hands on SSNs, that paves the way for full-on identity theft, as people use those numbers as IDs for a lot of services.

The hack is being widely blamed on North Korean operatives because it used similar methods as past breaches attributed to North Korea, but the country has denied responsibility.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.