An Unreleased 'Breaking Bad' Pilot Script Reportedly Leaked In Sony Hack

Buzzfeed reports an unreleased pilot script for “Breaking Bad” is among the many documents that have been leaked online following a massive hack of Sony Pictures over the holidays.

A group by the name of Guardians of Peace has taken responsibility for the cyberattack.

Sony Pictures Television produced the hit AMC series starring Bryan Cranston.

According to Buzzfeed, “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan wrote the unreleased pilot.

Early versions of the script that have previously made their way online have included an altered name for Aaron Paul’s character Jesse Pinkman. An early draft of his character was named Marion Alan Dupree.

A spin-off series, “Better Call Saul,” starring Bob Odenkirk will premiere on AMC in February.

