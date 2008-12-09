Sony Firing 8,000 (SNE)

Where’s the Playstation game that teaches you how to foil a global economic collapse?



NYT: Sony, the Japanese consumer electronics giant, announced on Tuesday that it would eliminate 8,000 jobs and rein in planned investment as it reacts to the global economic slowdown.

Sony, which had already announced scattered cost savings measures, blamed the rapid deterioration in the global economic outlook and the strength of the Japanese currency for the cuts.

“These initiatives are in response to the sudden and rapid changes in the global economic environment,” Sony, which has a workforce of 160,000, said in a statement. Sony aims save more than 100 billion yen, or $1.1 billion, a year through the measures, which also include shutting several manufacturing sites.

About 10 per cent of the company’s 57 plants will be shut, including two overseas sites, and plans to expand a site in Slovakia where LCD televisions for the European market are assembled have been delayed. The statement did specify which plants will be closed.

Sony will also trim spending in semiconductors and will outsource a portion of the production it had planned for image sensors for mobile phones.

“Based on such measures, Sony is planning to reduce investment in the electronics business by approximately 30 percent” in the fiscal year ending March 2010, the company said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.