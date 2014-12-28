Sony Finally Acknowledges The PlayStation Network Outages

In a late Saturday afternoon blog post, Sony acknowledged that its PlayStation Network had been “affected over the last 48 hours” as a result of “high levels of traffic designed to disrupt connectivity and online gameplay.”

Without actually saying it, what Sony is describing is a DDoS attack, where you overload servers with constant floods of bogus web traffic.

Since Wednesday, the hacker gang “Lizard Squad” has been claiming responsibility for the DDoS attacks on PlayStation Network, as well as Xbox Live, even announcing its plan on Twitter the week before.

Sony has been responding to Twitter users around the clock since Wednesday, but this is the first time we’ve actually seen a formal statement from the company.

Here is the full statement from Sony:

The video game industry has been experiencing high levels of traffic designed to disrupt connectivity and online gameplay. Multiple networks, including PSN, have been affected over the last 48 hours. PSN engineers are working hard to restore full network access and online gameplay as quickly as possible. From time to time there may be disruptions in service due to surges in traffic, but our engineers will be working to restore service as quickly as possible. If you received a PlayStation console over the holidays and have been unable to log onto the network, know that this problem is temporary and is not caused by your game console. We’ll continue to keep you posted on Twitter at @AskPlayStation and we’ll update this post once the problems subside. Thanks again for your patience.

