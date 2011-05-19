Sony Facing New Attack on PlayStation

By Ben Strauss



Sony has shut down PlayStation.com, the PlayStation forums and Qriocity.com after a reported attack on the websites. The new exploit seems to have been caused by simply requesting a new password from another username and ensuring the correct date of birth is entered.

Sony has not taken down the PSN, but the websites remain down following Sony’s password reset initiative. Members of several gaming forums and major news sites have all picked up on the exploit.

Sony has not yet confirmed if this is true, but has posted to Twitter citing “essential maintenance.” They also noted that they are “unclear how long this will take.”

“In the meantime you will still be able to sign into PSN via your PlayStation 3 and PSP devices to connect to game services and view Trophy/Friends information.”

Sony updated to clarify that “this maintenance doesn’t affect PSN on consoles, only the website you click through to from the password change email.”

