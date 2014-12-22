Sony Explains Why It Made 'The Interview' And Says It'd Make The Movie All Over Again

Sony Pictures fell under cyber attack after it produced and nearly released a Seth Rogen film, “The Interview.”
“The Interview” is a political satire about the assassination of North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un.
Why did Sony feel it was appropriate to make light of an assassination of a real person?
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria asked Sony Pictures CEO Michael Lynton if the film’s topic was in “poor taste.”
Lynton replied: “First of all, we made the movie because we thought it was a funny comedy. Second, there’s a long history of political satire in film and this clearly falls into the realm.”
When asked if he’d make the movie all over again, Lynton said he would.
“Ya, I would make the movie again. I think, you know, for the same reasons we made it in the first place. It was a funny comedy. It served as political satire, I think — I think we would have made the movie again. Knowing what I know now, we might have done something slightly differently but I think a lot of events have overtaken us in a way we had no control over the facts.”
Seth Rogen, who directed and starred in the movie, explained his thought process on The Colbert Report: “We did not think [The North Koreans] would love the concept of the movie to be totally honest,” Rogen said. “But more than anything we wanted to make a movie that had one foot in reality. That’s something we as filmmakers like and think is interesting as audience members as well.”
