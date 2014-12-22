Sony Explains Why It Made 'The Interview' And Says It'd Make The Movie All Over Again

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images Sony Entertainment CEO and Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO Michael Lynton speaks at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo on November 18, 2014.

Sony Pictures fell under cyber attack after it produced and nearly released a Seth Rogen film, “The Interview.”

“The Interview” is a political satire about the assassination of North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un.

Why did Sony feel it was appropriate to make light of an assassination of a real person?

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria asked Sony Pictures CEO Michael Lynton if the film’s topic was in “poor taste.”

Lynton replied: “First of all, we made the movie because we thought it was a funny comedy. Second, there’s a long history of political satire in film and this clearly falls into the realm.”

When asked if he’d make the movie all over again, Lynton said he would.

“Ya, I would make the movie again. I think, you know, for the same reasons we made it in the first place. It was a funny comedy. It served as political satire, I think — I think we would have made the movie again. Knowing what I know now, we might have done something slightly differently but I think a lot of events have overtaken us in a way we had no control over the facts.”

Seth Rogen, who directed and starred in the movie, explained his thought process on The Colbert Report: “We did not think [The North Koreans] would love the concept of the movie to be totally honest,” Rogen said. “But more than anything we wanted to make a movie that had one foot in reality. That’s something we as filmmakers like and think is interesting as audience members as well.”

