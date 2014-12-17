Sony Execs Are Forced To Use Fax Machines Because The Hack Wiped Out Their Email

Getty Sony Pictures CEO Michael Lynton.

Staff at Sony Pictures are struggling to communicate with one another after a giant hack wiped out their internal computer system.

The Wrap is reporting that executives at Sony’s motion picture studio have hit upon alternative ways to send messages instead of using the internet.

Phone calls, fax machines, and hand-delivered letters are all being used to get work done, as employees are avoiding logging onto the internet in case hackers flash up another threatening message.

Imgur The warning message sent by the hackers.

Sony employees first learned they had been hacked when the mysterious “Guardians of Peace” hacker group flashed up a threatening message on their work computers.

That wasn’t the last communication, though. The hackers have issued threats and even displayed more images on Sony computers, meaning they may still have access to the computer system.

Sony Pictures’ London office has also been affected by the hack. Staff are using pens and paper, and the Wi-Fi network is out of bounds.

This notice stuck on lifts at Sony Pictures in London.. pic.twitter.com/RMZcQhjfYI

— James Dean (@JamesDeanTimes) November 28, 2014

A Sony insider, speaking to The Wrap, said, “The entire company is at war, no one can get their job done.”

Only a handful of internet access points are available for employees working at Sony Pictures’ main campus. The Wrap is reporting that new Wi-Fi hotspots have been installed, replacing the old internet access points.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.