Sony Exec: We Are Not Abandoning iTunes

Sony has no plans to withdraw Sony Music songs from Apple’s iTunes as payback for Apple’s decision to block the Sony e-reader app from the App Store.



Sony is launching its own subscription service, Music Unlimited, in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand today.

A report earlier this week in Australian publication Ad Age hinted that Sony, which is one of the four major record labels, might be considering pulling out of iTunes after the Music Unlimited launch.

But Sony Network Entertainment COO Shawn Layden says no way:

Sony Music as I understand it has no intention of withdrawing from iTunes, they’re one of our biggest partners in the digital domain. I think those words were either taken out of context or the person who spoke them was unclear on the circumstances.

Layden doesn’t work for Sony’s recording business, but he is involved with the Sony Music Unlimited service, so if Sony were about to make some big move against iTunes he’d probably know.

This is a smart move — Sony would be crazy to withdraw from the one distribution channel for digital music that’s actually been proven to work.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.