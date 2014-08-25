A Sony Exec's Plane Was Diverted After Hackers Tweeted A Phony Bomb Threat To American Airlines

A Sony executive’s plane was diverted Sunday after a hacker group tweeted to American Airlines that there were explosives on board the flight.

The tweet was targeted at John Smedley, the president of Sony Online Entertainment. American Airlines later confirmed that Smedley’s flight was diverted following the menacing tweet.

The hacker group, which goes by Lizard Squad, also claimed responsibility for taking down Sony’s PlayStation Network, the service that lets you play games online, in a distributed denial of service attack (DDoS). DDoS attacks are when pranksters flood a site or online network with so much traffic that it collapses.

Sony confirmed in a statement that the PlayStation Network is down. However, the hackers were not able to grab any personal data.

