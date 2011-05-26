Sony's PlayStation Phone Is Great For Gaming But Not Much Else [VIDEO REVIEW]

The Sony Ericsson Xperia Play is one of those rare devices that has been churning in the rumour-mill for the better part of three years. With all that hype, it was bound to be difficult for Sony to deliver a product that met its customers’ wildest expectations. Does the Xperia Play succeed?



In some ways, the Xperia Play really does offer the ultimate in mobile gaming, but not in the way Sony intended. The Playstation Certified catalogue of games is sparse and can be a bit expensive ($14 in some cases), but they do perform admirably on the 1 Ghz Scorpion ARM device. Where the Xperia Play really shines is an an emulation device for the likes of Nintendo, SNES and more. As a phone, its call quality was average, and images and text looked just ok on it’s 4-inch TFT (480 X 854) display. For the full rundown and demonstration of the Xperia Play in action, and for more details on the device and how it performs, hit the play button below.



The Xperia Play will be available online beginning on May 19, and in stores on May 26 for $199.99 with a new two-year customer agreement. You will need to subscribe to a Verizon Wireless Nationwide Talk plan and a smartphone data package. Nationwide Talk plans begin at $39.99 for monthly access and an unlimited smartphone data plan is $29.99 for monthly access.

Also worth remembering in the world of money you’ll have to spend on this, your PlayStation Network purchases won’t transfer over, so get ready to buy everything again.

Sony Ericsson Xperia Play Tech Specs

Android 2.3 Gingerbread

1 GHz Scorpion ARMv7 processor

4-inch screen (480 x 854)

5 Megapixel rear camera with LED flash and Autofocus, .3 megapixel front camera for video calls

720p HD video capture

400MBs of built-in memory, microSD/microSDHC up to 32GBs, 8GB card included

A-GPS

3.5 mm audio jack

802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Hotspot functionality

Bluetooth

aGPS

DLNA

Li-Po 1500 mAh

This post originally appeared at TechnoBuffalo.com.

