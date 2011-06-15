Sony's Long-Awaited PlayStation Phone Is A Big Letdown So Far [PHOTOS]

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

Sony Ericsson’s Xperia Play just launched on Verizon Wireless for $199.99, and it’s supposed to be a gaming behemoth.We spent some time with the Xperia Play today, and we’ll have a full review coming next week.



Until then, a quick breakdown of the Xperia Play:

Considering its self-imposed label as the first “PlayStation certified” smartphone, the Xperia Play’s hardware isn’t particularly powerful on the inside.

The Xperia has a capable 1 Ghz processor, but the 512 MB of RAM won’t last very long by today’s standards. Also, the 5.1 MP camera is weak and doesn’t even shoot 720p HD video.

But how is it for actual gaming?

On the outside, the buttons on the front and shoulder buttons on the back are similar to those on a PSP, except smaller, and there are also two circular touchpads in the middle.

The hardware buttons below the screen are really horrible, as is the power button on top.

We played Asphalt 6, a car racing game, for a few minutes and it was pretty fun, but the circular touchpads were basically useless. We were sliding all over the race track.

Using the D-Pad, we fared much better, and had a few nostalgic moments of playing Ridge Racer on a Sony PSP.

The screen is merely decent, and the graphics aren’t anything we haven’t seen before on an Android device or iPhone, so it’s starting to seem like the Xperia Play’s only killer feature is the set of buttons that make it possible to play PlayStation games.

Is the Xperia Play worth your money?

Keep your eyes peeled for our full review next week, but until then, check out some photos of the Xperia Play below.

