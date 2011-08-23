Sony's Walkman Phone Combines Facebook With A New Streaming Music Service

Sony Ericsson just announced its “Live With Walkman” smartphone which bundles in deep Facebook integration and one-touch access to Sony’s music store.



We first saw Sony’s unique integrated Facebook approach with the Xperia Play, which was a cool, but not as useful as it was on the HTC Status.

In the “Live With Walkman” phone, Facebook will be integrated with your calendars, contacts, photo gallery, and more.

Also, the new Android device features connectivity with Sony’s music store called Music Unlimited, which at 7 million songs has half the library of iTunes or Spotify. It’ll cost $10 per month for the all-you-can-eat plan.

As far as tech specs go, the phone is no standout: a 3.2-inch screen, 320 MB of RAM, a 1 GHz processor, a 5 MP camera, and Android 2.3 Gingerbread. It will launch in October, according to TechCrunch. No word on carrier or pricing yet.



See below for another shot of the phone:

