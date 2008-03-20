Sony Ericsson: High-End Phone Sales Soft

Yet another sign the economy is souring: Sony Ericsson says it’s having a hard time selling its phones in Europe.



In a release today, the company says soft sales growth — specifically, mid- to high-end phones in Europe — will hurt its Q1 sales and profits. It’s also having problems getting components for some of its popular mid-level phones, which is further hurting sales.

The company, a joint venture of Sony (SNE) and Ericsson (ERIC), says it expects to sell 22 million phones this quarter, generating less Q1 revenue than it did a year ago. Sony Ericsson will report Q1 results on April 23.

Who else could get dinged? Research In Motion (RIMM) and Apple (AAPL) also focus on the high end of the mobile market, but most of their sales are in North America. So they have different market forces to worry about.

Nokia sells a lot of phones in Europe, but its problems are in China, according to RBC analyst Mark Sue. In a note yesterday, he says Nokia is seeing “stronger than original” demand in Eastern Europe and other emerging markets. He’s estimating an in-line Q1 for Nokia (NOK).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.