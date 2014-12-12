Sony Employees' Medical Records Leaked In Hack

Sony employees’ medical records have been released in latest round of attacks.

In the latest round of cyber attacks against Sony, more than three dozen employees’ medical information has been released.

The information includes “detailed and identifiable health information on employees, their children or spouses,” according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg adds:

One memo by a human resources executive, addressed to the company’s benefits committee, disclosed details on an employee’s child with special needs, including the diagnosis and the type of treatment the child was receiving. The memo discussed the employee’s appeal of thousands of dollars in medical claims denied by the insurance company.

Another document revealed is a spreadsheet from a human resources folder on Sony’s servers that includes the birth dates, gender, health condition and medical costs for 34 Sony employees, their spouses and children who had very high medical bills, the report stated. Premature births, cancer, kidney failure, and alcoholic liver cirrhosis were among the conditions listed, but the doc doesn’t reveal employees’ names.

Previously on December 5th, an email was sent threatening the well-being of Sony employees and their families.

The latest medical leak comes after a second “disturbing” warning sign popped up on Sony employees’ computers on Thursday.

Hackers calling themselves “Guardians of Peace” have been releasing documents since the initial Nov. 25 attack against Sony, which shut down the studio’s entire computer system. The group is demanding that the studio stop the Seth Rogen-James Franco comedy “The Interview,” which has been denounced by North Korea but premiered Thursday in Los Angeles.

