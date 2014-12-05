Even Sony Employees Don't Like The Company's Adam Sandler Movies

Documents continue to leak online from the massive cyberattack that hit Sony Pictures late last month.

The latest comes from Gawker which has combed through a lengthy file containing negative employee feedback.

Gawker points out what appears to be a main concern of many at the studio, that Sony is over-reliant on reboots and Adam Sandler flicks while taking little risk on “innovative” films. For example, one employee asked why Sony doesn’t have a property akin to “The Hunger Games.”

Reboots in the past year at Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) include a new “RoboCop” movie and a sequel to “The Amazing Spider-Man” franchise. The latter has performed worse than the original Spidey trilogy starring Tobey McGuire at Sony. The studio’s next big movie is a re-imagining of the classic “Annie.”

Several comments suggest many are tired of the studio’s “formulaic” Sandler movies. His last two films, “Grown Ups 2” and animated “Hotel Transylvania” were hits for Sony.

Here are some of the employee complaints via Gawker.

There is a general “blah-ness” to the films we produce. Althought we manage to produce an innovative film once in a while, Social Network, Moneyball, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, we continue to be saddled with the mundane, formulaic Adam Sandler films. Let’s raise the bar a little on the films we produce, and inspire employees that they are working on the next Social Network. In TV and Theatrical, I hope management looks closely at the money spent on development and term deals to ensure efficiency. There are a lot of term deal personnel as well as creative personnel, yet we only release a dozen or so Columbia Pictures a year, for example. And will we still be paying for Adam Sandler? Why? It is commenable [sic] that SPE understands/supports the importance of risk-taking, particularly in how the we pick films to greenlight. However, the studio needs to change deal structure that has been in place with Happy Madison, as this arrangement has disproportionately benefitted Adam Sandler and his team, relative to SPE. Stop making the same, safe, soul-less movies and TV shows. Enough with the re-makes and reboots. Breaking Bad and Community are just about the most artful and innovative gems we currently have

Sandler recently signed an unprecedented deal with Netflix in which the actor will make four exclusive movies for the streaming site.

You can read more of the employee comments at Gawker, here.

