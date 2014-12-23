A Sony Employee Details The Panic And Confusion That Followed In The Days After The Massive Hack

Jonathan Alcorn/Bloomberg via Getty Images Michael Lynton, chief executive officer of Sony Entertainment Inc., speaks at the annual Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.

The recent cyberattack on Sony Pictures is one of the largest to date — in fact, some are calling it one of the worst hacks in history.

In addition to leaking internal emails between Sony executives, documents, and movie scripts, the hackers behind the attack released a ton of personal information about Sony employees.

An anonymous employee that works in the Los Angeles office for Sony Pictures opened up in an essay published in Fortune about what was happening inside the company in the days following the attack.

Here are some of the highlights from the essay that show how employees felt and how the situation was handled.

Employees didn’t realise how severe the hack was until the following week. “Around Wednesday or Thursday, people started saying: call your bank, change your passwords, set up a new checking account,” the employee wrote in Fortune.

Read the full essay over at Fortune.

