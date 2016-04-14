Sony is making an emoji movie that will include real apps

Sony is making an animated movie about emoji, and some smartphone apps will be integrated into the plot.

During Sony’s CinemaCon presentation Tuesday, Sony Pictures Animation president Kristine Belson said real-world apps would be incorporated into the film, according to TheWrap.

For example, characters will “navigate boats on an actual stream to represent music streaming.”

According to TheWrap, a studio insider said Spotify is the music-streaming service included in the film, though no representatives from Sony or Spotify immediately responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Other apps have not been confirmed, but concept art for the film included Facebook.

Belson described the plot during CinemaCon: “Inside your phone, there’s a secret world — and we enter through the text app where we discover Emoji Valley, where the industrious emoji live and work.” They will eventually make it to a home screen, “the world of the wallpaper,” and discover new app worlds.

The film is scheduled for release in 2017.

NOW WATCH: These are the most expensive movies ever made



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.