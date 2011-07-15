Sony's New E-Readers Are Launching Next Month And They Have A Lot To Catch Up On*

As soon as August, Sony will release an “upgraded line” of brand new e-readers in the United States, Bloomberg is reporting.



This report follows the recent launch of the Nook Simple Touch and Kobo eReader Touch.

The Kindle is likely due for a refresh soon.

Current Sony e-readers (pictured) range in price from $179.99 to $299.99, which is more expensive than even high-end e-readers from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Kobo. Although Sony’s high-end model has a 7-inch screen, which no competitors have.

Sony’s $229.99 e-Reader Touch Edition directly competes with the $139.99 touchscreen Nook, and the $129.99 touchscreen Kobo.

Considering that Sony’s S1 and S2 tablets coming later this year will have screens in the 6-10 inch range, it’s likely that Sony will kill the $299.99 Daily Edition of its e-reader line, or at least make it more affordable considering much more capable (and colour) tablets are available for marginally more money.

Sony might even completely revamp its e-reader product line, considering how far behind they are price-wise and battery-life-wise. None of Sony’s readers have longer than “22 days” of battery life, while competitors have minimum one month of battery life.

*Update: Sony reached out to us with this statement:

“It is true that Sony is committed to the Reader category and believes there is a market for both tablets and dedicated e-readers. And, since we have historically released new Readers every year since our initial launch, it is reasonable to assume we will do so again this year. However, the details about a new Sony Reader included in this article are inaccurate. We have not released any pricing, timing or features of a new Sony Reader. When we do have Sony Reader news, we will share all the details with you.”



Don’t Miss: Can The Kindle Be Dethroned? Here’s Our Ultimate E-Reader Showdown

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.