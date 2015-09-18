Sony's back in the business of making silly-coloured gamepads

Sony’s created some of history’s most iconic electronics. The Walkman. The Bravia. The PlayStation. The transparent gamepad. Wait, what?
Back in the late ’90s, Sony unabashedly made some funky-looking controllers for its PlayStation game consoles.
Sony is getting back into that business. And that’s fantastic.
This crazy blue transparent controller and the one above it were for Sony's original PlayStation. They're part of the 'DualShock' controller line -- a precedent-setting design that's permeated games ever since.
On September 15, Sony revealed four new colours of gamepad for its massively popular PlayStation 4 game console. A clear one:
Sony
The new controllers aren't headed to the United States just yet -- they were announced at the Tokyo Game Show, an event that's (unsurprisingly!) focused on the Japanese market. These two were announced for Japan and Europe:
Sony
All four are headed to Japan. If you're feeling so inclined, you could import one from Japan and it will totally work on your PlayStation 4.
Sony
