Sony's back in the business of making silly-coloured gamepads

Ben Gilbert
DualShock 4 (crystal)Sony

Sony’s created some of history’s most iconic electronics. The Walkman. The Bravia. The PlayStation. The transparent gamepad. Wait, what?

Back in the late ’90s, Sony unabashedly made some funky-looking controllers for its PlayStation game consoles.

Sony is getting back into that business. And that’s fantastic.

Sony used to make crazy-coloured controllers for its PlayStation game consoles.

Sony

This crazy blue transparent controller and the one above it were for Sony's original PlayStation. They're part of the 'DualShock' controller line -- a precedent-setting design that's permeated games ever since.

Alphathon

On September 15, Sony revealed four new colours of gamepad for its massively popular PlayStation 4 game console. A clear one:

Sony
Sony
Sony
Sony

A gold one:

Sony
Sony
Sony
Sony

A silver one:

Sony
Sony
Sony
Sony

And a a 'steel black' one:

Sony
Sony
Sony
Sony

Here's a snapshot at all four new controllers in one highly shareable GIF:

RAW Embed

The new controllers aren't headed to the United States just yet -- they were announced at the Tokyo Game Show, an event that's (unsurprisingly!) focused on the Japanese market. These two were announced for Japan and Europe:

Sony

All four are headed to Japan. If you're feeling so inclined, you could import one from Japan and it will totally work on your PlayStation 4.

Sony

But let's not kid ourselves: these controllers will almost certainly end up for sale in the United States in the not so distant future. Here's hoping they cost the same $60 (or less!) as the standard PlayStation 4 controllers do! The 20th Anniversary controller seen here costs $65:

Sony

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.