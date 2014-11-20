Sony Drops Out Of Steve Jobs Movie

The latest player to drop out of Aaron Sorkin’s Steve Jobs biopic is a big one — Sony Pictures, who acquired the rights after Jobs’ death in 2011, according to Variety.

Christian Bale dropped out of the movie first, he was slated to play the lead role. Michael Fassbender has been announced as his successor to take on the main role of the tech giant.

Aaron Sorkin is of course set to write the film, and Seth Rogen is still on track to play Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. Danny Boyle will direct.

Variety reached out to the studio, but they had no comment.

