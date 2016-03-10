Sony is reportedly dropping Dr. Luke amid backlash over Kesha sex-abuse case

According to TheWrap, Sony will be ending its contract with producer Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald) a year before it’s up for renewal.

The company has been facing backlash during the duration of the legal battle between Dr. Luke and Kesha, who is signed to Dr. Luke’s record label under Sony and is seeking to leave after accusing him of sexual assault.

Neither Sony nor representatives for Dr. Luke confirmed the news to TheWrap.

Sources told the site that a mutual negotiation will most likely be required to break the contract and said, “No court has convicted this person [Dr. Luke], so there may not be any legal basis to terminate an agreement. It would have to be mutual.”

