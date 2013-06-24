Sony And Disney Are Streaming Movies Still In theatres To Cut Down On Piracy

US movie studios Disney and Sony are trying to cut down on piracy by streaming movies even while they’re still in the theatre.



The studios are streaming the movies over a new service, currently available only in South Korea, The Verge’s Matt Brian reports.

The service allows for people to choose if they’d rather pay for a traditional movie ticket, or instead pay to enjoy the flick from the comfort of their own homes.

Sony and Disney have made “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Django Unchained,” and “Brave” available to stream.

This isn’t the first time Disney has tested the service.

Back in 2011, Disney briefly tested the same streaming program in Portugal, where they offered on-demand streaming of “Tangled.”

While many consumers in the US would be interested in such an affordable option, don’t hold your breathe.

A large reason that Sony and Disney chose South Korea as a test market is the nation’s openness to such a program. The US has seen much more resistance from studios, as many are keen to keep the current system.

With $10.8 billion in domestic revenue last year, ticket sales might have to decrease significantly before a similar on-demand service is considered.

