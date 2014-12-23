Sony Reportedly Tried To Get Dish Network To Release 'The Interview'

Sony Pictures According to FBN, Dish network chairman declined on a deal to offer ‘The Interview’

Sony is actively pursuing a way to release its shelved Christmas movie “The Interview.”

Fox Business News reports Sony attempted to work out a deal with Dish Network over the weekend to release the James Franco and Seth Rogen comedy.

However, Dish Network chairman Charlie Ergen passed on the deal for “unspecified reasons.”

The release would have allowed the film to be available by Christmas Day, according to FBN.

Sony pulled the Dec. 25 theatrical release of “The Interview,” about two journalists on a mission to assassinate Kim Jong-un, after receiving threats of harm to theatres screening the film.

Since then, Sony has been pursuing an outlet on which to distribute the comedy.

Sony Pictures lawyer David Boies told “Meet the Press” Sunday the film will be eventually be released.

Monday, a group of independent theatres known as The Art House Convergence expressed interest to Sony in an open letter to screen the film.

“Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin has also offered his independent theatre in Santa Fe, New Mexico to screen the movie.

