Sony Hackers Post New Message Demanding Studio Pull 'The Interview'

In the latest development of the Sony cyber attack saga, hackers calling themselves Guardians of Peace (GOP) are warning the studio to stop “immediately showing the movie of terrorism which can break the regional peace and cause the war.”

In a message posted on GitHub, the group writes:

We have already given our clear demand to the management team of SONY, however, they have refused to accept.

It seems that you think everything will be well, if you find out the attacker, while no reacting to our demand.

We are sending you our warning again.

Do carry out our demand if you want to escape us.

And, Stop immediately showing the movie of terrorism which can break the regional peace and cause the War!

You, SONY & FBI, cannot find us.

We are perfect as much.

The destiny of SONY is totally up to the wise reaction & measure of SONY.

While the message never specifically names the movie, authorities have been investigating whether the attack is connected to the James Franco and Seth Rogen comedy “The Interview,”about two journalists recruited by the CIA to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The Pyongyang governmentdenounced the filmas “undisguised sponsoring of terrorism, as well as an act of war” in a letter to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in June.

Sony and security consultants were investigating the possibility that someone acting on behalf of North Korea, possibly from China, was responsible, according to Reuters. A link to North Korea had not been confirmed but also had not been ruled out.

A spokeswoman for Sony said they had no comment. An individual close to the studio said that they have received no demands, according to Variety.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.