Sony Delivers Seven-Figure Payday To Rocketboom In Distribution Deal

Pioneering video blog Rocketboom has apparently solved its business model dilemma: the video blog has sold its worldwide distribution rights to Sony Pictures Television (SNE) for a “seven-figure guarantee plus a share of revenues,” according to TechCrunch. Sony will also handle the show’s ad sales exclusively.



The deal will fully integrate Rocketboom with Crackle (formerly Grouper), which Sony acquired back in 2006 for $65 million, and will distribute the show across other Sony platforms like the PS3, PSP, and Internet-connected Bravia TVs.

