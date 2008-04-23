Sony Delays Virtual World For PS3 (Again)

Sony (SNE) is again delaying the launch of “Home,” its virtual world for the PS3. The service was supposed to be released last year, but in September, Sony said that it was delaying it to make improvements. Today, Sony computer entertainment CEO Kazuo Hirai said basically the same thing:



“The wait has been prolonged for PS3 users, but we plan satisfying entertainment by spending more time on development to improve the service.”

“Home” will start testing this summer and should launch this fall.

