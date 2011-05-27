Sony Cutting NGP RAM In Half?

By Ben Strauss



Sony’s NGP has been referred to by some as being like a portable PS3, but the system may not be as powerful as first thought. A reliable French source has apparently stated that Sony NGP’s base model might be receiving a few downgrades in order to keep more in line with competitive pricing against the 3DS. According to 01net, the NGP without 3G capabilities could see RAM memory decreased from 512MB to 256MB.

It has also been reported that the same model will more than likely not offer an internal flash memory capability. The 16MB planned specification could be removed in favour of a cheaper set up that would require an external memory device to be used.

All is not lost however, as graphical capabilities seem not to be in trouble. The planned 128MB graphics memory capability is still in place at this time. This is all in the realm of rumour for now, but 01net has gotten things right when it comes to Sony in the past.

