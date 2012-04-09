Major Fresh Round Of Job Cuts Coming To Sony

Photo: Yum9me via Flickr

Electronics giant Sony plans to lay off 10,000 workers, according to various reports.Bloomberg cites Japanese business publication Nikkei (paywall) for first reporting the cuts, 5,000 of which will come from “reorganising businesses making chemicals and small-and medium-sized panels.”



Sony is headed for its fourth-straight annual loss, and basically it’s been getting its clock cleaned for a long time.

The company is in a perpetual state of turnaround.

The cuts amount to 6% of the company’s workforce.

