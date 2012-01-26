Looks Like Sony Has A Mystery Tablet In The Works

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

In addition to uncovering the price for the new Nokia Lumia, BGR has found a bunch of other devices due for launch between now and March thanks to a leaked AT&T product roadmap.Most are devices we learned about at AT&T’s keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show including the HTC Titan II Windows Phone and the Galaxy S II Skyrocket HD.



But there’s also mention of a new tablet called the Sony Crystal. So far, we haven’t heard or seen anything about such a tablet.

However, it’s possible this could be a new code name for Sony’s Tablet P, which is also due to launch in the U.S. soon.

The Tablet P is dual-screen tablet that closes in half like a clamshell, giving you a full tablet experience that can still fit in your pocket.

We got to try one out at CES and it had AT&T branding on it, so maybe the two companies want to jazz up the name for the U.S. launch.

Here’s another look of the tablet with the AT&T logo on it:

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

