HEY SONY: What The Heck Is This Thing?

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
LAS VEGAS — Like the other tech giants here at the Consumer Electronics Show, Sony has a massive booth on the main show floor of the convention.We got up super early today to get a look at Sony’s latest stuff before the crowds hit.
From crazy concepts to video games to TVs, we got a great look at everything Sony has to offer in 2012. Keep reading to see the best stuff.
Sony's booth is massive. We got there first thing in the morning, so we pretty much had the entire place to ourselves.
Here's the new Sony Xperia S. It's an Android-powered smartphone coming to the U.S. in a few months.
We were really impressed with this concept Vaio tablet. Keep reading to find out what's so special about it...
WOW: The tablet's back actually morphs into a stand. Very, very cool. Unfortunately, this is just a concept. We doubt it'll ever see the light of day beyond CES.
This station demonstrates how you can turn your entire home into a wireless entertainment centre. Each speaker connects to your Wi-Fi network.
Most games are available for download. But you can also buy them in store and stick them in this slot.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.