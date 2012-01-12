HEY SONY: What The Heck Is This Thing?

LAS VEGAS — Like the other tech giants here at the Consumer Electronics Show, Sony has a massive booth on the main show floor of the convention.We got up super early today to get a look at Sony’s latest stuff before the crowds hit.

From crazy concepts to video games to TVs, we got a great look at everything Sony has to offer in 2012. Keep reading to see the best stuff.

Sony's booth is massive. We got there first thing in the morning, so we pretty much had the entire place to ourselves.

Here's the new Sony Xperia S. It's an Android-powered smartphone coming to the U.S. in a few months.

The Xperia S's screen is gorgeous.

It plays 720p HD video. Stunning.

See that clear bar? It's not just a design feature. It's also the phone's antenna. Very cool.

Here's the Xperia Ion. It's the first LTE phone from Sony. It'll also launch in a few months.

Sony remains committed to Google TV. Here's the new Blu-Ray/Google TV box combo.

Google TV has a fresh new look. It also has access to the Android Market.

If you don't want a Blu-Ray player, you can get this box that just runs Google TV.

We were really impressed with this concept Vaio tablet. Keep reading to find out what's so special about it...

From the back it looks like a normal tablet, right?

The keyboard is cool, but how is the tablet standing up?

WOW: The tablet's back actually morphs into a stand. Very, very cool. Unfortunately, this is just a concept. We doubt it'll ever see the light of day beyond CES.

Here's a cool touchscreen PC running Windows 8. Unfortunately, we weren't allowed to touch!

This station demonstrates how you can turn your entire home into a wireless entertainment centre. Each speaker connects to your Wi-Fi network.

And you can control it all with your tablet, of course!

Here's the Sony Tablet P. It's coming to the U.S. in a few months. Let's open it up...

It's a dual-screen device running Honeycomb.

Here's a shot of the back

Pretty slick! We like that it can fold up and fit in your pocket.

It is kind of thick when closed though.

The Tablet S (which has been out for a while) can also play PlayStation games. Very cool.

Here's another concept tablet. It looks like a slider.

The screen looks great.

A look at the back. We love the metallic orange finish.

It looks like the tablet makes use of these customised styluses too.

Here's the PlayStation Vita, the new gaming system launching next month

Testing out the camera...

There's a front camera too! Here's our meta picture of us taking a picture.

Most games are available for download. But you can also buy them in store and stick them in this slot.

