HEY SONY: What The Heck Is This Thing?

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

LAS VEGAS — Like the other tech giants here at the Consumer Electronics Show, Sony has a massive booth on the main show floor of the convention.We got up super early today to get a look at Sony’s latest stuff before the crowds hit.



From crazy concepts to video games to TVs, we got a great look at everything Sony has to offer in 2012. Keep reading to see the best stuff.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.