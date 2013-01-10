Sony's Impressive 2013 Lineup Proves The Company Is Far From Obsolete

Sony’s President and COO Phil Molyneux showcasing the new Xperia Z smartphone.

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

If you listen to the critics, you’d think Sony was a dying brand.And they’re mostly right. Sony is going through some tough times.



However, taking a look at its booth at the Consumer Electronics Show this year, it’s pretty clear Sony is finally catching up to other tech giants that have passed it in recent years.

Most notably, Sony has a new smartphone called the Xperia Z that is on par with any other top-tier Android smartphone out there.

Plus there are plenty of new Smart TVs and other cool home gizmos that left us slightly more optimistic about the company’s future.

