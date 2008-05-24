Sony's Stringer: Let's Get Into Energy, Environment, Medicine (SNE)

Howard Stringer’s turnaround plan for Sony: Shrink the company’s staff, and product line. And it seems to have worked, to a degree: Sony posted decent Q1 results last week. Sir Howard’s new plan, if we’re reading this WSJ report correctly: Add staff, product lines.



Stringer “suggested energy, medicine and the environment as examples of areas where Sony might play a bigger role,” the paper says, quoting an unnamed source, who was apparently one of about 1,000 corporate managers who gathered at a Sony summit this week.

No other details about what Stringer has in store, unfortunately: The rest of the piece details his exhortations to his troops to “get mad.” He would also like them to become “energetic,” “bold” and “imaginative”.

