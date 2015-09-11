Sony CEO Michael Lynton will discuss the future of entertainment at IGNITION 2015

Sony Pictures Entertainment has been shaking up the industry with blockbuster hits for years. The company received 26 nominations for the 2014 Golden Globes® and won seven, more than any other studio.

With some high-profile releases coming up — including an all new “Ghostbusters,” “Bad Boys 3,” and Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” — there’s a lot in store for Sony Pictures. Michael Lynton, CEO of Sony Entertainment, will be taking the IGNITION stage this December to talk about what’s on the horizon for the future of entertainment.

Lynton oversees Sony’s global entertainment businesses, including Sony Music Entertainment, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, and Sony Pictures Entertainment. He leads Sony Picture Entertainment’s global operations and manages various branches including film, television, and music.

Under Lynton’s direction, Sony Entertainment has been making a variety of big moves, for example, bringing Marvel Studios into the amazing world of Spider-Man, with Tom Holland set to star as Peter Parker in the next installement of the franchise, due in 2017. Sony Pictures Television has had a number of recent critical and commercial hits, including “Shark Tank,” “Breaking Bad,” and “The Blacklist,” among others.

